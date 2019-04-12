|
Edna Mae Fischer
Family and friends are invited for visitation, Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 11 a.m., until the time of the Memorial Service, which will begin at 1 p.m., at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 349 Lindy Lane, North Canton, Ohio 44720. Pastor Rich Ferris will officiate. Interment will take place privately with Edna's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of North Canton.
The family has entrusted Edna's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit:
heckerfuneralhome.com
Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown,
330-699-2600
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019