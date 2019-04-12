|
|
Edna Mae "Smitty" Shukis
1939-2019
79, of Bradenton, Fla. died peacefully at the Meadow Wind Health Care Center in Massillon, Ohio on Tuesday morning April 9th, 2019. She was born November 7, 1939 in Easton, Pa. to the late Wilson Louis and Dorothy Elizabeth (Crusan) Dreher. She grew up in Strasburg, Ohio and was active in many local activities, school events, band and sports. After marriage she moved to Beach City, Ohio where she lived for many years and raised her family. In 1995 she moved to Sarasota, Fla. for the warmer climate to escape the painful Ohio winters do to rheumatoid arthritis. Edna Mae graduated from Strasburg High School in 1957 as Valedictorian and a member of the National Honor Society. She was a 1960 graduate of the Aultman Hospital School of Nursing, Summa Cum Laude. Always striving to further her education, she was a life long student and earned a Bachelors Degree in Nursing in 1986 from Ashland University as well as a Masters Degree in Business from Florida Metropolitan University (FMU Online) in 2006. Edna Mae dedicated her life to the care of others and touched many lives in her long career as a nurse. She was employed at Aultman Hospital as a Registered Nurse for 33 years and was Head Nurse of the Medical Intensive Care Unit for a number of years. After retiring from Aultman Hospital she went on to work for Massillon Community Hospital as Nursing Director of the Emergency Department. After relocating to Sarasota she was employed by Doctors Hospital of Sarasota until she finally "retired". After retirement she worked as a volunteer for First Step of Sarasota and also Coastal Behavioral Healthcare. She was also an entrepreneur with a few of her endeavors being Wess Industries and Destuff. In her spare time she enjoyed crocheting, knitting, needle point, home decor, and art and crafts. She was also a mentor to young individuals and a fitness advocate.
She was married to Dale C. Smith on April 18, 1959 at the First Lutheran Church of Strasburg, Ohio. Edna and Dale had four children together; Shirley, William, James and Nancy. They were separated after 33 years of marriage and Edna was remarried to William F. Shukis on August 8, 1992 at the Chapel at the Village in Canton, Ohio. William proceeded her in death January 21, 2003. Edna Mae is survived by two daughters, Shirley Jean Tucker (Paul Eugene) of Beach City and Nancy Marie Johnson (Bob) of Massillon; two sons, William David Smith (Jan Nemeth) of Dover and James Kevin Smith of Sarasota, Fla.; a sister, Roxann Marie Mizner (James) of Beach City; five grandchildren, Mandy Elizabeth Tucker (Daniel J Kuzma), Paul Fredrick Tucker, Brianna Nicole Tucker, Jeanna Marie Tucker and Avery James Smith; a niece, Shannon Jo Bonifant; and two stepsons, William B. Shukis and Christopher Shukis. She is preceeded in death by her parents, Wilson and Dorothy Dreher; a sister, Nancy Jean Dreher; two brothers, William Louis and Robert Blair Dreher; a nephew, Micheal Dean Espenschied Jr. and her second husband, William F. Shukis. She will be greatly missed by many as she never knew a stranger with her caring and humorous nature. Over the years she had "adopted" many children.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with services to follow at 7 p.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2019