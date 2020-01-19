|
Edna Margaret Oswald
96, of Wooster, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Glendora Health Care Center. She was born March 18, 1923 in Canton, the daughter of Floyd and Mabel Bader Keller. She married Marvin R. Oswald on August 2, 1942. He preceded her in death on April 7, 2016. She had worked as an Administrative Assistant at First National Bank in Orrville for 24 years. Edna was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she had served as a Deacon. She had served as President and Secretary of the Dalton VFW #5534 Auxiliary, was a volunteer with the WCH Auxiliary and was a member of the Historical Society. Edna enjoyed reading, traveling and was an avid fan of the Cleveland Indians.
Surviving is her son, Gregory (Susan) Oswald of Millersburg; a daughter-in-law, Susan Oswald of Wooster; grandchildren: Scott (Michele) Oswald, Jennifer Oswald, Thomas (Melinda) Oswald, Elizabeth (Ricky) Warren, Kirk Oswald, Alec (Jessica) Oswald and Sara (Ryan) Oberst; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Virginia (Dan) Beachy of New Philadelphia. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a son, Eric Oswald; a grandson, Michael Oswald; sisters, Dorothy Graber and Helen Breese; and a brother, Robert Keller.
Friends will be received one hour prior to the 1:00 p.m. memorial service on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster, with Rev. David Rice officiating. A private family burial will be held. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Wayne Co. Historical Society, 546 E. Bowman St., Wooster, OH 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at:
www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, (330)262-7771
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020