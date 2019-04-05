Edna Ruth (Everett) Blickenderfer 1922-2019



96, of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born on December 11, 1922, in Barberton, Ohio the daughter of the late Howard and Jane (Rice) Robinson. She graduated from Washington High School. Later, she spent several years in Sun Lakes, AZ and Hollister, Mo. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Massillon, volunteered at Stonecroft Ministries Conference Center, started/owned Hilltop Daycare at First Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, writing letters, spending time with family and friends, baking and serving the Lord.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Victor G. Everett Sr. and by her second husband, Paul Larue Blickenderfer; one brother; six sisters; a grandson, Raymond Louis Bourquin III; a stepson, Dale Blickenderfer and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (William) Finefrock of Saint Maarten, Vicki Bourquin (Bill Harris) of Massillon, Pamela Vogt of Massillon; her son, Victor (Marilyn) Everett of Niceville, Fla., stepdaughter, Paulette (Howard) Clark of Ft. Bragg, Calf., and stepson, Leslie (Margie) Blickenderfer of Canton. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Massillon with Dr. Roger Alber officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends and family may attend calling hours on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon or on Monday one hour prior to the services at the church. In lieu of flowers, Edna requested that memorial contributions be made to Planting Seeds of Hope Daycare at First Baptist Church of Massillon, 20 - 6th St, SE, Massillon, OH 44646.



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222 Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019