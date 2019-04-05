The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Massillon
20 - 6th St, SE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Massillon
20 - 6th St, SE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Blickenderfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Ruth (Everett) Blickenderfer


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Ruth (Everett) Blickenderfer Obituary
Edna Ruth (Everett) Blickenderfer 1922-2019

96, of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was born on December 11, 1922, in Barberton, Ohio the daughter of the late Howard and Jane (Rice) Robinson. She graduated from Washington High School. Later, she spent several years in Sun Lakes, AZ and Hollister, Mo. She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Massillon, volunteered at Stonecroft Ministries Conference Center, started/owned Hilltop Daycare at First Baptist Church. She enjoyed sewing, ceramics, writing letters, spending time with family and friends, baking and serving the Lord.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband Victor G. Everett Sr. and by her second husband, Paul Larue Blickenderfer; one brother; six sisters; a grandson, Raymond Louis Bourquin III; a stepson, Dale Blickenderfer and several nieces and nephews. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (William) Finefrock of Saint Maarten, Vicki Bourquin (Bill Harris) of Massillon, Pamela Vogt of Massillon; her son, Victor (Marilyn) Everett of Niceville, Fla., stepdaughter, Paulette (Howard) Clark of Ft. Bragg, Calf., and stepson, Leslie (Margie) Blickenderfer of Canton. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Massillon with Dr. Roger Alber officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends and family may attend calling hours on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon or on Monday one hour prior to the services at the church. In lieu of flowers, Edna requested that memorial contributions be made to Planting Seeds of Hope Daycare at First Baptist Church of Massillon, 20 - 6th St, SE, Massillon, OH 44646.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now