Funeral services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Massillon with Dr. Roger Alber officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Friends and family may attend calling hours on Sunday, April 7, 2019, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon or on Monday one hour prior to the services at the church. In lieu of flowers, Edna requested that memorial contributions be made to Planting Seeds of Hope Daycare at First Baptist Church of Massillon, 20 - 6th St, SE, Massillon, OH 44646.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2019
