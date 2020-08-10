1/1
EDNA "TYKE" SMITH
Edna "Tyke" Smith

age 81, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020. Born in October, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie Metz of North Canton. She was a Jackson High School graduate. After high school, Tyke married Jim in 1957 and cherished their marriage for over 63 years. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of Massillon. Tyke enjoyed ceramics, cake decorating, writing and reading. She enjoyed bowling with her husband and participated in leagues. There were many card parties enjoyed together with their friends. Flowers were one of Tyke's passions, roses were her favorite. Tyke had many pets over the years most recently her poodle Shadow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bill. In addition to her husband, Jim; she is survived by daughters, Christine Smith, Jeanette (Joe) Maiorana; son, Steve Smith; grandsons: Daniel and Zachary Maiorana and Taryn Smith; sister, Mary Schodorf; and many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for all services. Because of Covid, those unable to attend may simply send their condolences through cards by mail. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon from 6 to 8 P.M. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the funeral home with Fr. Peter Haladej officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to her favorite charities; Alzheimer's Association, American Cancer Society or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. For additional information, go to: www.heitger.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2020.
