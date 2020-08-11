Edna "Tyke" Smith
Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed for all services. Because of Covid, those unable to attend may simply send their condolences through cards by mail.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon from 6 to 8 P.M.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the funeral home with Fr. Peter Haladej officiating. Burial to follow the service at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to her favorite charities; Alzheimer's Association
, American Cancer Society
or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. For additional information, go to: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel, 330-830-0148