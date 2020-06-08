Edward A. Duber Jr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward A. Duber Jr

72, of North Canton, OH passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in the comfort of his home, following a brief illness. He was born on August 30, 1947 in Bedford, OH to the late Edward Sr and Anna (Benza) Duber. Ed served in the United States Navy on board the USS Saratoga (CV-3) aircraft carrier in the Fighter Squadron Thirty-One, where his love for planes originated. He served as Northfield Center Township trustee for 20 years, but his passion was flying. He had his private pilot license for nearly 50 years and was owner and president of Aircraft Acquisitions, during which time he logged over 16,000 hours of flying time and sold approximately 1800 airplanes. He was named the top performing Piper dealer in the U.S. Ed was strong in his faith and was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Uniontown, OH. He was also a member of the Eagles, and active at the Akron Canton Airport. He loved to travel and did so extensively in the US and abroad, and he was passionate about his dogs and cats.

Ed is survived by his wife Stacey, whom he adored; four children, Rachelle (Joe) Geshke of Sagamore, Hills, OH, Edward Duber III (Tim Hotchkiss) of Phoenix, AZ, Dr. Mark (Dr. Melissa) Duber of Bardstown, KY and Anne (Dr. Brian) Studer of Sheffield Lake, OH; sister MaryAnn (Paul) Ledbetter of Wilder, TN; six grandchildren; six nieces; three nephews and a ton of friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd. Uniontown, OH 44685, with the Rev. Fr. David Durkee as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ClearPath Hospice, 577 Grant St. Akron, OH 44311 (330) 784-2162 or Glioblastoma Brain Cancer Research, glioblastomafoundation.org.

The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved