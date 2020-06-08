Edward A. Duber Jr
72, of North Canton, OH passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 in the comfort of his home, following a brief illness. He was born on August 30, 1947 in Bedford, OH to the late Edward Sr and Anna (Benza) Duber. Ed served in the United States Navy on board the USS Saratoga (CV-3) aircraft carrier in the Fighter Squadron Thirty-One, where his love for planes originated. He served as Northfield Center Township trustee for 20 years, but his passion was flying. He had his private pilot license for nearly 50 years and was owner and president of Aircraft Acquisitions, during which time he logged over 16,000 hours of flying time and sold approximately 1800 airplanes. He was named the top performing Piper dealer in the U.S. Ed was strong in his faith and was a member of Queen of Heaven Catholic Church in Uniontown, OH. He was also a member of the Eagles, and active at the Akron Canton Airport. He loved to travel and did so extensively in the US and abroad, and he was passionate about his dogs and cats.
Ed is survived by his wife Stacey, whom he adored; four children, Rachelle (Joe) Geshke of Sagamore, Hills, OH, Edward Duber III (Tim Hotchkiss) of Phoenix, AZ, Dr. Mark (Dr. Melissa) Duber of Bardstown, KY and Anne (Dr. Brian) Studer of Sheffield Lake, OH; sister MaryAnn (Paul) Ledbetter of Wilder, TN; six grandchildren; six nieces; three nephews and a ton of friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 10:30 am at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, 1800 Steese Rd. Uniontown, OH 44685, with the Rev. Fr. David Durkee as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 6-8 pm at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ClearPath Hospice, 577 Grant St. Akron, OH 44311 (330) 784-2162 or Glioblastoma Brain Cancer Research, glioblastomafoundation.org.
The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 8, 2020.