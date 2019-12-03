|
|
Edward A. Machuga
71, of Canton, formerly of Navarre, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, while surrounded by his family. Born in Canton, Feb. 18, 1948, a son to the late Edward and Eleanor Machuga, Ed graduated from Central Catholic High School with the Class of 1966 and had attended Walsh College. He was a retired Teamster with Canton Local 92 and employed throughout his career with several area businesses. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ed was a member of St. Clement/Holy Family Parish in Navarre, faithfully and actively serving in several aspects of parish life as well as in the Navarre, Fairless and Central Catholic communities. Among his favorite pastimes was enthusiastically following CCHS, Ohio State and Notre Dame Football. He loved telling stories of times that included growing up in South Bend, Indiana following World War II while his father attended the University of Notre Dame and his own playing days on the football team at Central.
Predeceased by his parents; Ed is survived by his dear wife of 49 years, Miriam R. (Hoover) Machuga, of the home; their children, Jennifer Shafer, of Navarre, Joseph (Stephanie) Machuga, of Canton, Julia (Coy) Pierce, of Allen, Texas and James (Emily) Machuga, also of Navarre. Also surviving are six grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; his sister, Mrs. Colleen Caley, of Canton and brother, David Machuga, of Las Vegas, Nev.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Holy Family Parish, Navarre Campus. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will receive condolences Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. The family wishes to thank Mercy Medical Center and Aultman Compassionate Care Center for the care and comfort Ed received. They have also suggested memorial contributions made to the Fairless Food Cupboard in care of Holy Family Parish, 216 Wooster Street NE, Navarre, Ohio, 44662. To sign our on-line guestbook and read a more complete obituary, please visit our website, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019