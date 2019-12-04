Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Navarre, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Family Parish, Navarre Campus
Edward A. Machuga


1948 - 2019
Edward A. Machuga

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Holy Family Parish, Navarre Campus. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. The family will receive condolences Wednesday evening, Dec. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. The family wishes to thank Mercy Medical Center and Aultman Compassionate Care Center for the care and comfort Ed received. They have also suggested memorial contributions made to the Fairless Food Cupboard in care of Holy Family Parish, 216 Wooster Street NE, Navarre, Ohio, 44662. To sign our on-line guestbook and read a more complete obituary, please visit our website, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.









330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019
