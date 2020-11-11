Edward A.Reese IIDue to the current COVID health crisis, a limited capacity funeral service for family and a few close friends will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Milo Baker officiating. Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. in the funeral home. During both memorial events at the funeral home, facial covering will be necessary and all social distancing protocols will be observed. Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Mercy Medical Center Home Health & Hospice, LLC, 4369 Whipple Avenue N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.Baxter-Gardner(740) 269-9225