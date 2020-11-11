1/
Edward A. Reese II
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward A.

Reese II

Due to the current COVID health crisis, a limited capacity funeral service for family and a few close friends will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Milo Baker officiating. Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 until 8 p.m. in the funeral home. During both memorial events at the funeral home, facial covering will be necessary and all social distancing protocols will be observed. Contributions in Ed's memory may be made to Mercy Medical Center Home Health & Hospice, LLC, 4369 Whipple Avenue N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Baxter-Gardner

(740) 269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved