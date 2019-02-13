|
Edward Bangham
Edward Bangham passed away on February 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer. Ed loved to travel and visited many parts of the world. He was a dog lover and gave a good home to every dog that was ever offered to him. Ed was an airplane/flight enthusiast. He flew in the Civil Air Patrol and liked to tell stories about delivering newspapers via airplane. Ed loved a good social gathering where he could enjoy his family, friends and neighbors. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marguerite Bangham; sisters, Mary Chris Gerard, Martha Lewellen and Charlene Benjovi.
He is survived by his sister, Sara (Richard) Ricker; children: Bob (Lori) Bangham, Beth (Tucker) Harris; grandchildren: Ethan Harris, Savannah Harris, Vaughn (Michelle) Foraker and great-grandson Vaughn L Foraker. The family would like to express their gratitude to Ed's great friends and neighbors who took him to his appointments, got his mail, brought him great food, stopped by to chat and took him out just for fun.
Friends and family may call at the Reed Funeral Home, 801 Pittsburgh Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:30. There will be a brief service at 7:30. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Stark County Humane Society, Peach Street, Louisville, Ohio 44641.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 13, 2019