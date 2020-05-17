Edward Benning
108 years old, of Massillon, passed away at Amherst Meadows on May 15, 2020. He was born in Carrollton, Georgia on August 26, 1911 to the late Dill and Emma Benning. He married his high school sweetheart, Everleaner Person in 1943 and they shared 67 loving years together before her passing in 2010. Edward worked as a crane operator for 20 years at Republic Steel. Following his employment there, he worked for Massillon Public Library where he also retired from after 15 years of service. Edward could be described as a very dedicated and courageous man who loved life. He was a faithful member to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and that is where he met his best friend, David Stanton. Edward was also an avid baseball fan, especially the Cleveland Indians, and attended many games with David. When he wasn't cheering on the Indians, Edward enjoyed weekly outings to restaurants like the Top of the Viaduct which was his favorite or showing his competitive side in a game of corn hole.
He will be deeply missed by his children Edward (Katherin) Benning, Jr., Lewis (Joslyn) Benning, Shelilah (Richard) Miller and Jeanette Turner; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and his special friend in life, David Stanton. In addition to his parents and loving wife, Edward was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
At this time, no services are planned. Messages of support and sympathy may be left at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet, 330-833-3222
108 years old, of Massillon, passed away at Amherst Meadows on May 15, 2020. He was born in Carrollton, Georgia on August 26, 1911 to the late Dill and Emma Benning. He married his high school sweetheart, Everleaner Person in 1943 and they shared 67 loving years together before her passing in 2010. Edward worked as a crane operator for 20 years at Republic Steel. Following his employment there, he worked for Massillon Public Library where he also retired from after 15 years of service. Edward could be described as a very dedicated and courageous man who loved life. He was a faithful member to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses and that is where he met his best friend, David Stanton. Edward was also an avid baseball fan, especially the Cleveland Indians, and attended many games with David. When he wasn't cheering on the Indians, Edward enjoyed weekly outings to restaurants like the Top of the Viaduct which was his favorite or showing his competitive side in a game of corn hole.
He will be deeply missed by his children Edward (Katherin) Benning, Jr., Lewis (Joslyn) Benning, Shelilah (Richard) Miller and Jeanette Turner; 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and his special friend in life, David Stanton. In addition to his parents and loving wife, Edward was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
At this time, no services are planned. Messages of support and sympathy may be left at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet, 330-833-3222
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.