Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eden Church of the Brethren
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Eden Church of the Brethren
Edward C. Slutz


1932 - 2019
Edward C. Slutz Obituary
Edward C. Slutz

age 87, of Strasburg died Monday, December 23, 2019 in Aultman Hospital following an extended illness. Born December 9, 1932 in East Sparta, Ohio to the late Charles and Catherine (Yant) Slutz. He was a Strasburg resident for the past 28 years prior to which he resided in East Sparta, Mineral City and Perry Township. He was a 1953 graduate of East Sparta High School. Edward retired from Superior Meats in 1983. He formerly served as a volunteer with Camp Inspiration Hills and the Wilderness Center.

Preceded in death by his wife, Janis Slutz in 2007; five brothers, Linford, Richard, John, Earl and William Slutz; one sister, Dorothy Howdyshell. He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Martin and Kimberley Slutz, Aaron and Sandra Slutz; five grandchildren, Kraig (Christina) Slutz, Kyle (Lindsay) Slutz, Jason (Andrea) Slutz, Emily (Jackson) Ramey, Joshua Slutz; 12 great- grandchildren; two brothers, Victor (Shelby) Slutz, Verl Slutz.

Funeral services will be Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Eden Church of the Brethren. Interment in Eden Church Cemetery. Friends may call one-hour prior the service on Friday at the church from 10 – 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to Eden Church of the Brethren.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 24, 2019
