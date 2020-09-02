1/1
Edward "Gilbert" Carfagna
Edward "Gilbert" Carfagna

Age 75, of Louisville, died Tuesday in St. Joseph Care Center following a brief illness. A life resident of the Canton area he was the son of the late Felix and Mary (Carmello) Carfagna. He was a 1964 graduate of Central Catholic High School, served as a brother for the Society of the Precious Blood and retired from Protective Agency as security guard. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister, Canton Council 341, K of C and the Msgr. Graham Assembly 4th degree.

Gil is survived by his brothers, Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Canton, Dominick Joseph Carfagna of Manhattan, N.Y.; sister, Giovanna (Matt) Nicandro of Cape Coral, Fla; nieces, Tina Taylor, Nanette Friley and nephew, Richard Taylor.

Mass of Christian burial will be Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church with his brother Msgr. Frank A. Carfagna as celebrant. Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call Thursday afternoon from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

Wackerly 330 455-5235

Published in The Repository on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
