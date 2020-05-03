Edward Dowell Daltonage 81, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday April 28, 2020. He was born on May 23, 1938 in Reedsville, West Virginia to the late Willis Edward and Pearl (McMillen) Dalton. He was retired from Republic Steel and a member of Open Door Baptist Church. Mostly, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.Survived by wife, Joyce (Dixon); children, Barry (Toni), Teresa, Carmen (Mike) Neidert; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by daughter, Sonya Dalton; grandson, Mark Arrendale; granddaughter, Amber Jorza; and brothers: Cecil, Daris and Kenneth.The immediate family will observe private graveside service at St. Jacob Cemetery with Pastor Bob Butterfield officiating. All family and friends are welcome to view the funeral live at Arnold Funeral Home Facebook on Friday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Open Door Baptist Church 7688 Market Ave N, Canton, OH 44721.Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364