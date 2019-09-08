|
|
Edward "Ed"
Deskin 1953-2019
Born in Iowa and served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Heather, Geri, and Richard (Elizabeth); six grandchildren; two brothers and one sister.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Stark County Bowling Association Youth Scholarship fund in Ed's memory. To share a memory, send condolences and read the complete obituary, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019