Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Edward Ed Deskin


1953 - 2019
Edward Ed Deskin Obituary
Edward "Ed"

Deskin 1953-2019

Born in Iowa and served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Heather, Geri, and Richard (Elizabeth); six grandchildren; two brothers and one sister.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Stark County Bowling Association Youth Scholarship fund in Ed's memory. To share a memory, send condolences and read the complete obituary, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com

Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019
