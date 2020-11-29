Edward F. Lasseferage 93 of Canton, passed away Wednesday evening at the House of Loreto. He was the only child born to the late Victor and Rose (Prestier) Lassefer. He was a graduate of McKinley High School. Ed served with the U.S. Navy Seabees in Guam and Saipan. After his Navy service, Ed moved to California to work for the Teledyne Company. He moved back to Canton to help care for his mother until her passing.He leaves numerous cousins, a special friend Donna Burkman of California, special cousins Virginia Clough and Maureen Nye.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, 10:00 am, at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Parish, with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations, in Ed's name, may be made to the House of Loreto. A special thank you to the sisters and staff of the House of Loreto for all their loving care.(ROSSI-330-492-5830)