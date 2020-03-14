|
|
Edward Fletcher
age 84 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living. He was born February 3, 1936, in Canal Fulton the son of the late Willis and Alice (Gordon) Fletcher. Edward was an engineer and retired from Goodrich. He was a graduate of Massillon Washington High School where he played football, attended Brown University and was a graduate of Northwestern University. He was an avid Tiger Fan and was a member of Tiger Booster Club and Tiger Sideliners. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family.
Edward is survived by his wife Sharlene (Jackson) Fletcher, daughters, Diane (Jeff) Tufts and Robin Schwartz; sons, Dave Fletcher and Michael Fletcher; brother, Don Fletcher; sister, Rosemary Manello; sister-in-law, Lynn Cooper; grandchildren, Luke Fletcher, Jacob Tufts, Samuel Tufts, Joseph Tufts, Logan Taylor, and Rylie Fletcher; great-grandchildren, Nathan, Reese, Charlotte, and Alyvia, nieces Sandy Manello and Christi Cooper; and nephews, Frank and Jimmy Manello. He was preceded in death by brother Jim Fletcher; grandson Jeremy Hollowell; son-in-law, Robert Schwartz; and brother-in-law, Arden Cooper.
Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association.
Condolences to the family may be made at: www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2020