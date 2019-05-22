|
|
Edward G. Boland
age 89, passed away May 19, 2019. He was born June 11, 1929 in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late James P. and Florence A. (Scherer)
Boland. Ed was a Korean war veteran, having served four years in the US Air Force with the rank of Staff
Sergeant. He graduated from LaSalle University with a Bachelor of Science degree and worked for IBM, Litton's Electronic Weapons Div, General Instrument and finally Cosco/Dorel as IT Manager.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Hazel R. (Layton) Boland; second wife, Vera I. (Anastis) Boland; brothers, James P. (Marion) and Robert L. (May); sons, Edward G. and Robert S. Survived by step sons, Harold (Betty) Nichols, Thomas (Marie) Nichols; step daughters, Margaret (Dave) Bowman, Penny Velazquez and Susan Cooper.
Per Ed's wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services. Interment will be at the Cape May County, NJ Military Cemetery. The Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. To share online condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 22, 2019