Edward G. "Crazy Ed" Lowther



Age 65 of Magnolia, Ohio died unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2020. Born in Canton on October 23, 1954 to the late Alfred and Marie Lowther, Edward was affectionately known to his family as "Buddie."



He is survived by his daughter, Kelly Burwell; sisters, Wanda Gaston, Mary Ellen Gardner, and Carol Miller; and brother, Carl Lowther.



Per Ed's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.



