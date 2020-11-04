Edward G. Todd
age 77 of Massillon, OH passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. He was born on October 13, 1943 to the late George and Anna (Vrabel) Todd. Ed was a 1961 graduate of Timken Vocational High School and attended Kent State University.
Ed is survived by his sisters, Carol (Leo) Soehnlen of Navarre and Doloris Wheaton of Canton, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and special friend, Paula.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Massillon with Rev. Fr. Brian Cline as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.