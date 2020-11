Edward G. ToddA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated (TOMORROW) Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 AM at St. Barbara Catholic Church, Massillon with Rev. Fr. Brian Cline as celebrant. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105). Services entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.