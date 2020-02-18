|
|
Edward H. Shuman
Age 75, of Alliance, passed away Sunday Feb. 16, 2020 in Canterbury Villa of Alliance. He was born Dec. 20, 1944 in Canton to the late Howard and Ruth (Tucke) Shuman. Edward was formerly employed by R.G. Smith and retired from the roofing industry. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles aerie #2347.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen A. Shuman in 2011; an infant daughter, Tawni. He is survived by three children, Michael and Brian Shuman, Laura (Robert) Wacker; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; two sisters and two brothers.
Funeral services will be Thursday Feb. 20, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Terry Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Mapleton Cemetery. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Thursday (12-1 p.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2020