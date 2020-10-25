Edward H. Walsh
Born in Canton, Ohio March 8, 1945, passed away October 14, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Predeceased by his father Edward P. Schneider, M.D., mother Jeannie Walsh, step-father John A. Walsh, nephew Chad T. Graham. Survived by wife Carol Ann Everling-Walsh, adult children David, Michelle and Brenda, sisters Gretchen (Dr. Thomas) Graham, Charlene (Frank) Bors, brother John Michael (Pamela) Walsh, all of Canton, Ohio; and several loving nieces and nephews and their families; and his beloved pets "Bella" and "Maverick".
Graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School and Walsh University. Retired from St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Houston. Many hobbies and interests, from being a Master Scuba Diver with Mixed Gases, avid outdoorsman including hunting, fishing, world travels, voracious reader, skilled woodworking, glider pilot, and accomplished gardener.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wounded Warriors
or Shriners Hospital. Condolences may be made to:www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)