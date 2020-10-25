1/1
Edward H. Walsh
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward H. Walsh

Born in Canton, Ohio March 8, 1945, passed away October 14, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. Predeceased by his father Edward P. Schneider, M.D., mother Jeannie Walsh, step-father John A. Walsh, nephew Chad T. Graham. Survived by wife Carol Ann Everling-Walsh, adult children David, Michelle and Brenda, sisters Gretchen (Dr. Thomas) Graham, Charlene (Frank) Bors, brother John Michael (Pamela) Walsh, all of Canton, Ohio; and several loving nieces and nephews and their families; and his beloved pets "Bella" and "Maverick".

Graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School and Walsh University. Retired from St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Houston. Many hobbies and interests, from being a Master Scuba Diver with Mixed Gases, avid outdoorsman including hunting, fishing, world travels, voracious reader, skilled woodworking, glider pilot, and accomplished gardener.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Cecelia Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. Private burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Wounded Warriors or Shriners Hospital. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved