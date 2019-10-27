Home

Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Waynesburg, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Waynesburg, OH
EDWARD J. FRANK


1938 - 2019
EDWARD J. FRANK Obituary
Edward J. Frank

Age 81, of Sandyville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. Born May 29, 1938, a son of the late Edward H. and Ruth (Scheetz) Frank, he had been a resident of Sandyville since 1965. A 1956 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Edward was an operating engineer at Canton Erectors for 31 years and a self-employed farmer for his entire lifetime. Edward was an active member of St. James Catholic Church, a recipient of Rotary International's "Paul Harris Fellow Award"; and a vital member of the Sandy Valley community. He enjoyed fixing machinery, working the fields, growing produce, and playing cards. Preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Steigerwald and Elaine Lab.

Survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" (Moser) Frank, with whom he celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Jan. 10th; four daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and Frank Mazgaj, Shirley Anne and Brian Dupere, Suzette and Dan Matthews, and Dianne and Andrew Williams; one son and daughter-in-law,

Dennis and Debbie Frank; nine grandchildren; and one soon-to-be-born great grandchild.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October, 29, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church in Waynesburg followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Edward's memory may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 400 W. Lisbon St., Waynesburg, OH 44688. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019
