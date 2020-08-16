Edward J. Rohr
age 60 of North Lawrence, Ohio, died on Aug. 8, 2020, doing what he loved, riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer J. and Janice Rohr. He is survived by his brother, Eric Rohr of North Canton; longtime girlfriend, Connie Barnes of Wooster; uncles, aunts, cousins and close family friends.
Ed was a lifelong resident of Jackson Township at the Rohr family farm on Mudbrook Road. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1978, and Stark State College with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was the owner of Sugarcreek Construction and Rohr Stock Farm. Ed will be remembered for living life to the fullest. He had a passion for raising and showing Paint and Quarter horses and socializing with family and friends. He loved his many animals, especially his dogs Banjo, Cynch, and Colt. He loved hay making season, but the sentiment was not shared by all that helped. And, he was ever so thankful. He was a member of the Ohio Paint Horse Club, Stark County Farm Bureau, AQHA and APHA. He was a former member of the Stark County 4-H Club, showing at the Stark County Fair. He was generous with his time and materials, donating and helping many in need. A favorite gesture was hosting the 2010 Tuslaw Football Senior Class photo event at his farm.
A gathering for friends will be held at a later date. Ed believe in the importance of Jackson Twp., Police and preferred any memorial donations be sent in his name to the Jackson Township Police Dept., 7383 Fulton Dr., NW., Massillon, OH 44646 to benefit officers in need. Heitger Funeral Services - Jackson Chapel is handling arrangements. 330-830-0148. Please leave words of condolences at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home, 330-830-0148