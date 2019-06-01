|
|
|
Edward Joseph Banar
96, formerly of Canton passed away in Bowling Green, Ky. on Thursday, May 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Full obituary notice will appear on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019
Read More