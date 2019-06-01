Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Edward Joseph Banar

96, formerly of Canton passed away in Bowling Green, Ky. on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

The family will receive friends on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Full obituary notice will appear on Sunday, June 2, 2019.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019
