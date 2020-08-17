Edward L. Hodgson
age 70, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday August 14, 2020. Ed was born on January 22, 1950 in Massillon, Ohio to Henry and Lila (Jones) Hodgson. He was a founding member of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Church, where he was active in their outreach ministries. Ed had many hobbies and interests, but most of all he enjoyed working in his garage, where he created numerous woodworking projects for family and friends. Family members knew that he was always giving and incredibly humble, with a true servant's heart. Ed had Jesus in his heart and is now forever in His arms
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife Sharon (Paris) Hodgson, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage; their sons, Jason Hodgson and Nathan (Shari) Hodgson; grandchildren, Ethan, Ryan, Jillian, and Bonnie Hodgson; brother, Bern (Jill) Hodgson; brother in law Charles (Buddy) Hartmann, and many extended family members and friends. Along with his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Hodgson and sister, Gerry Hartmann.
Calling hours will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Paquelet Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be in Newman Creek Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Memorial contributions may be made to North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Dept.
