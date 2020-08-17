1/1
Edward L. Hodgson
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward L. Hodgson

age 70, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday August 14, 2020. Ed was born on January 22, 1950 in Massillon, Ohio to Henry and Lila (Jones) Hodgson. He was a founding member of Abundant Life Christian Fellowship Church, where he was active in their outreach ministries. Ed had many hobbies and interests, but most of all he enjoyed working in his garage, where he created numerous woodworking projects for family and friends. Family members knew that he was always giving and incredibly humble, with a true servant's heart. Ed had Jesus in his heart and is now forever in His arms

He is survived and will be deeply missed by his wife Sharon (Paris) Hodgson, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage; their sons, Jason Hodgson and Nathan (Shari) Hodgson; grandchildren, Ethan, Ryan, Jillian, and Bonnie Hodgson; brother, Bern (Jill) Hodgson; brother in law Charles (Buddy) Hartmann, and many extended family members and friends. Along with his parents, Ed is preceded in death by his brother, Larry Hodgson and sister, Gerry Hartmann.

Calling hours will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Paquelet Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be in Newman Creek Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com Memorial contributions may be made to North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Dept.

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory

330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved