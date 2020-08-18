Edward L.
Hodgson
Calling hours will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 5-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, August 21, 2020 in the Paquelet Funeral Home. A private inurnment will be in Newman Creek Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have a compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com
Memorial contributions may be made to North Lawrence Volunteer Fire Dept.
Paquelet Funeral Home
and Crematory
330-833-3222