Edward L. Pucci
1946 - 2020
Edward L. Pucci

Age 74 of Canton died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Born May 23, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to late Leo and Sylvia (Petrisor) Pucci. Edward was a life resident of Canton and had been employed in the environmental drilling industry.

Preceded in death by a son, Michael Pucci; two daughters, Lori Pucci and Vicki Pucci; one sister, Theresa Pucci. He is survived by a son, Joseph Pucci; a daughter, Leigh Ann Pucci; a step daughter, Jennifer Wright; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Loretta (David) Gang, Bobbi (Ralph) Furbee; his canine companion, Ruby.

Friends may call Saturday, Sept 12, 2020 from 3–5 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Inurnment in Calvary Cemetery.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Repository on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
