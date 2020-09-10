Edward L. PucciAge 74 of Canton died unexpectedly Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Born May 23, 1946 in Canton, Ohio to late Leo and Sylvia (Petrisor) Pucci. Edward was a life resident of Canton and had been employed in the environmental drilling industry.Preceded in death by a son, Michael Pucci; two daughters, Lori Pucci and Vicki Pucci; one sister, Theresa Pucci. He is survived by a son, Joseph Pucci; a daughter, Leigh Ann Pucci; a step daughter, Jennifer Wright; 14 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Loretta (David) Gang, Bobbi (Ralph) Furbee; his canine companion, Ruby.Friends may call Saturday, Sept 12, 2020 from 3–5 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Inurnment in Calvary Cemetery.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525