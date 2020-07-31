Edward L. Radel, Jr.
age 76, of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center surrounded by family. He was a native of Massillon and was born April 5, 1944, the son of the late Edward and Velma Lorene (Weiford) Radel. He played football for the Massillon Tigers and was a 1962 graduate of Washington High School. He received his bachelors of education degree from Kent State and his masters degree from Walsh University. He was a member of the fraternity order Sigma Chi. Edward was a teacher and coached football for both Lorin Andrews Jr. High and at Jackson. Edward retired from the City of Massillon where he served as Clerk of Courts for 24 years.
He was a devoted Catholic and was very active in his Faith. He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. He was a member of the K of C Council #554, 4th degree . He also was a former member of St. Barbara Catholic Church where he served on Parish Council and helped with visiting the sick. He was a very active member in the local community by being involved in many different organizations. He served on the Massillon School Board of Education and on the Board of the Friends and Family Credit Union. In addition to being an avid Massillon Tigers fan, Edward enjoyed traveling, visiting family and friends, telling stories, and helping people out.
Edward loved his family and loved watching his grandchildren grow. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 49 years, Kathleen (Matthews) Radel, Jr.; son, Edward L. (Emily) Radel, III; daughters: Lorene Radel, Katie (Adam) Davenport, and Christine (Keith) Caldwell; brother, Tom (Nanette) Radel; sister, Sandy (Jack) Young; grandchildren: Alex and Emma Radel, Landen and Ethan Davenport, and Cameron and Zaiden Caldwell; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 11 A.M. with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant. Family and friends may call at the church prior to the Mass beginning at 9:30 A.M. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE OBSERVED. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Diabetes Research and Action Education Foundation: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E342764&id=1
