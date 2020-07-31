Kathy and family,

My heart is breaking! I am so Thankful that I got to know you, Kathy and Ed at the Radel reunions while I was back home because of my Mom, Clara Radel Singer! Cousin Ed was a very special kind and loving person! Coming home for a visit or a reunio is never going to be the same!!!

Sending my love & condolences to the whole Radel Family!

I Love You All!!



Sincerely,



Pearl Singer-Schwartz

