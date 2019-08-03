The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Edward Lee "Eddie" Swonger Sr.


1942 - 2019
Edward Lee "Eddie" Swonger Sr. Obituary
Edward "Eddie" Lee Swonger, Sr.

Edward Lee Swonger, Sr. age 76 departed this life on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the evening at the Massillon home of his daughter, Leona Creger, after a brief struggle with Leukemia. Also known as "Eddie, Uncle Ed and Fast Eddie" to those who knew him and fondly as "Dad" to his children. Eddie is the son of the late Levi Lee and Leona Mae (nee Pfister) Swonger. Born on Aug. 18, 1942 in North Lawrence, Ohio and raised in Dundee, Ohio attending Beach City School. He served his duty in the United States Army. Eddie worked as a butcher for 17 years at Winesburg Provision and Strasburg Provision. Eddie was employed as a Millwright retiring after 30 years of service at Canton Drop Forge. He was a member of the United Steelworkers of America, Local 3446. Eddie enjoyed gardening, fishing, and bargain hunting.

He is survived by his five children, Edward L. Swonger, Jr. from first marriage to Beverly (nee Murry) Swonger, Martha M. (Wesley) Fritts, Leona E. (Daniel) Creger, Scott L. Swonger, and Victoria L. Heitger from second marriage to Janet (nee Plottner) Swonger; six grandchildren, Alex, Hannah and Nick Fritts, Luke Heitger, Danielle and Lindsay Creger; three sisters, Jane M. Brown, Florence M. Walsh, and Leona I. Hudy. Preceeded in death by eight of his siblings, Dorothy B. Singer, Willard L. Swonger, Mary E. Jones, Arlene M. Crow, Vearl E. Swonger, Lois R. McElhaney, Clara Jean Troyer, and Shirley D. Lambert.

The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., followed by a celebration of Eddie's life at 7 p.m. A private committal service will be on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Eddie's memory to the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Fund through the Healthwell Foundation.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 3, 2019
