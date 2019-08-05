Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Edward Lee "Eddie" Swonger Sr.

Edward Lee "Eddie" Swonger Sr. Obituary
Edward "Eddie" Lee Swonger, Sr.

The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., followed by a celebration of Eddie's life at 7 p.m. A private committal service will be on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Eddie's memory to the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Fund through the Healthwell Foundation.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019
