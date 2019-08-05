|
|
|
Edward "Eddie" Lee Swonger, Sr.
The family will receive friends at the Paquelet Funeral Home, Massillon on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m., followed by a celebration of Eddie's life at 7 p.m. A private committal service will be on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Brookfield Cemetery in Massillon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Eddie's memory to the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Fund through the Healthwell Foundation.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
www.paquelet.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2019