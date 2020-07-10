1/1
Edward M. Adams
1934 - 2020
Edward M. Adams

85, of North Canton passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born October 5, 1934 in Navarre, Ohio to the late Myron and Hilda Adams. Edward served in the U.S. Navy. He loved Karaoke and his dogs, Scooby and Princess.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy J. Adams; daughter, Karen Adams; three brothers and two sisters. Edward is survived by his children, Mark (Nicole) Adams and Lori (Russ) Whitmer; nine grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and one sister, Elizabeth Lash.

With social distancing guidelines in place the family will receive friends on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, Ohio 44710 from 2 pm to 4 pm. Private inurnment will take place in Sunset Hills Burial Park at a later date. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
