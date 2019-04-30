|
Edward Mikes Jr. 1926-2019
92, of Massillon passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He was born May 26, 1926 in Bens Run, W.Va. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Edward retired from Diebold Company after 22 years of service. He was a member of the Canton Masonic Lodge and North Industry American Legion Post. Edward enjoyed hunting and Pontoon boating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Sr. and Cora Mikes and several brothers and sisters. Edward is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ethel; daughters, Michele Storsin and Lorelei Mikes; seven step-children; grandchildren, Nicholas Dice and Haleigh Sattler; great granddaughter, Leah Angulo and multiple step-grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Betty Detchon and Marjorie Harter.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow with military honors in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Disabled American Veteran at www.dav.org Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 30, 2019