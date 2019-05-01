Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
Edward Mikes Jr. Obituary
Edward Mikes Jr.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow with military honors in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Disabled American Veteran at www.dav.org Please visit www.reedfuneralhome

.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2019
