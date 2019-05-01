|
|
|
Edward Mikes Jr.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services to follow at 12 p.m. Burial will follow with military honors in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Disabled American Veteran at www.dav.org Please visit www.reedfuneralhome
.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2019
Read More