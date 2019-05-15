Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Christ the Servant Parish
EDWARD S. CZEKANSKY Obituary
Edward S. Czekansky

age 75, died Sunday at home with his family. He was a life resident of Canton, 1961 graduate of Timken Vocational High School, graduate of the University of Akron and Malone University, retired from the Timken Company after 40 years of service and was a member of Christ the Servant Parish.

Survived by his wife, Elaine (Makley) Czekansky; daughters, Chris (John) Bayot and Susan Oldenburgh; son, Daniel (Amanda Grow) Czekansky; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and brothers, Joseph and Walter Czekansky. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mary Czekansky; brother, Eugene Czekansky; and a son-in-law, Dave Oldenburgh.

Family and friends will meet on Friday at 12 Noon at Christ the Servant Parish for a Mass of Christian Burial with Monsignor Lewis F. Gaetano as presider and Father Thomas Dyer as concelebrant. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. Private entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the and Aultman Hospice. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on May 15, 2019
