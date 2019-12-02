|
Edward "Sherm" Sherman
passed away on Nov. 28, 2019 due to congestive heart failure and diabetes. Ed was born on October 17, 1953, to Leo and Betty (Moulin) Sherman in Alliance, Ohio. He graduated from Marlington High School in 1971 and on October 6, 1973, he married Mary Kritz. Ed began his career as a mechanic at Warner's Garage and Equipment in Harrisburg while still in high school. Starting out on lawnmowers and small tractors, he was soon repairing backhoes and bulldozers. In 1994, he opened his own business and many of his previous customers followed him. He spent many weekends working on his father-in-laws semi's and when called would repair any family or friend's vehicle. His shop, especially in the summer, was a gathering place for everyone. For many years, Ed enjoyed bowling, golfing and attending the tractor pulls in Bowling Green, Ohio. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Colorado and Alaska. Ed's true joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Ed is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Sherman; his mother, Betty Sherman of Alliance; daughter Jennifer (Mark) Merriman of Alliance; son, Zach (Julie) Sherman of Louisville; and youngest daughter Katy Sherman (Brandon Pollock) of Clinton; his three grandchildren, Ethan and Carly Sherman of Louisville; and Amelia Merriman of Alliance; brothers, Patrick Sherman (Christine Bourne) of Salem; David Sherman (Goldie Mace) of Alliance; sisters, Sue (Jerry) Henderhan of Canton; and Lou Fisher of Alliance; many cousins, nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Leo Sherman; brother, Gary Sherman; and brothers-in-law George Fisher and Robert "Road Dog" Edward Cline.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller Officiating. Ed's family will receive friends Tuesday, December 3rd, from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Make- A- Wish Foundation. Condolences can be shared with Ed's family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
