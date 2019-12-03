Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Harrisburg, OH
Edward "Sherm" Sherman

Edward "Sherm" Sherman Obituary
Edward "Sherm" Sherman

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Harrisburg with Rev. Fr. Robert Miller Officiating. Ed's family will receive friends Tuesday, December 3rd, from 4-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Make- A- Wish Foundation. Condolences can be shared with Ed's family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Dec. 3, 2019
