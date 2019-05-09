|
|
Edward Walker
86, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born in Akron to the late Henry and Estell Walker and was a graduate of Akron East High School. He went on to attend Akron University and retired from Goodyear following 37 years of employment. Edward was a member of Prince Hall F&AM in Akron and the Shriner's.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Walker; daughters, Eleanor Walker Dick and Elizabeth Walker; grandsons, Nathan Kay and Darrell Walker; brothers, Henry Jr, James, Charles, Louis and Clarence Walker and sisters, Betty Calhoun and Martha Tillman. He leaves his sons, Edward, Eric and Ellis Walker; daughters, Elaine and Franchetta Walker; 17 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home - Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019