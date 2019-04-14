|
|
Edward Wey 1938-2019
Age 80, of Malvern, died peacefully at his home, Sunday April 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 9, 1938 in Louisville to Lester and Mary (Edwards) Wey. He retired from the Timken Company where he had worked for 30 years. He graduated from Massillon High School in 1956. He loved to spend time golfing, fishing and traveling and was a member of the Lake Mohawk Golf Club, the Lake Life Club and the Buckeye Wood Turners Club.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Donna (Catazaro) Wey whom he married Feb. 10, 1963; son, Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Wey of Copley; grandson, Daniel (Rachael) Ward of Akron; two great grandsons; sister, Linda Clark of Minerva; brother, Richard (Shirley) Wey of Malvern; sister-in-law, Bonnie Cady of Louisville; brother and sister-in-law, Ron and Judy Catalano of Louisville; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Jay Clark and Mark Cady.
Following cremation, the family will receive family and friends in the Lake Mohawk Club House on Sunday, April 28th from 2-5 p.m. The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Lehrer and nurses, Kendra and Kay for all of their special care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alliance Hospice. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at
www.gotschallfuneralhome.com
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2019