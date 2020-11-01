Sister Edwardine Baznik, SJSM
Sr. Edwardine Baznik SJSM, 75, died on October 28, 2020, in Louisville, OH, following a long battle with cancer and related complications. She was born in 1944 as Kathleen Marie Baznik and grew up in Euclid, OH. She graduated from the former Regina High School in South Euclid, the former St. Alexis Hospital School of Nursing, and the former St. John's College, both in Cleveland. She later earned a master's degree in nursing from the University of Akron. In 1963 she entered the community of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Saint Mark, a teaching and nursing order of nuns. Two years later she made her first commitment, and in 1971 her final commitment, choosing the religious name Edwardine in honor of her father. From 1969-73 she worked as an RN at Mount St. Joseph, a rehabilitation and long-term care facility operated by her order in Euclid where she had volunteered while in high school. That was followed by four years as Director of Nursing for the Home Health Agency of Moore and Lee Counties in Southern Pines, NC. In 1977 she relocated to St. Joseph Senior Living, the order's facility in Louisville, where she would reside for the balance of her life. She was initially Charge Nurse and Director of Nursing Inservice at St. Joseph Senior Living, but in 1980 she began a series of roles in the larger community: Instructor at the Mercy School of Nursing in Canton, Nursing Coordinator for the Hospice of Stark County, and Instructor in the RN/BSN program at Walsh College. From 1991-97 she was Administrator of St. Joseph Senior Living, a period during which the community expanded its facilities and services. From 1997-2001 she was Program Director of Catholic Charities Adult Day Services in Massillon, and from 2001-09 was Executive Director of Catholic Charities of Stark County. Her career's capstone was serving in a consulting role as Coordinator of Therapeutic Activities at Villa Maria Health Services in Villa Maria, PA.
Throughout her long and distinguished career as a nurse, educator, and leader, her commitments were to her faith, her order, her community, and her family. She served as Mother Superior of her community of nuns in Louisville for the last two decades of her life, and had earlier served as a member of the senior governing body for her order, which is based in Alsace, France. In that role she visited the order's communities in India and other countries. She also represented her order to the corporate board of the Catholic Diocese of Youngstown.
Sr. Edwardine is survived by her brothers Richard (Donna) and Edward (Linda), her sister Mary McCafferty, and by nine nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, Edward and Angela Baznik, and her stepmother, Mary Baznik. The Sisters of St. Joseph of St. Mark community and the Baznik family want to express their gratitude to the administration and staff of St. Joseph Senior Living for their care and support for Sr. Edwardine. In lieu of flowers, the community suggests contributions in her memory to St. Joseph Senior Living, 2300 Reno Drive, Louisville, OH 44641.
