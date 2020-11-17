1/
Edwin C. Jones
69, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away on February 4, 2020 in Canton, Ohio. He proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps from September 1969 to September 1973. On December 24, 1969, he married the love of his life, Jo Anne Carter, and enjoyed 50 years of life together. Ed was a welder and enjoyed working on cars, drag racing, tractor pulling, wood working, and spending time with family and friends. He is one of nine children to James F. and Dorothy C. Jones from Dellroy, Ohio.

At the time of Ed's death, he was survived by his wife, Jo Anne (Carter) Jones; two children, Trudy Jones and Alan Scott (Robin) Jones; three grandchildren, Mary Francis Jones, Morgan R. Jones, and Abigail E. Jones; and one great-grandson, Charles Douglas "Huck" Jones. He is also survived by four sisters, Thelma Koen, Beverly (Glenn) Morckel, Jane Tinlin, and Janet Baxter; and three brothers, James "Bud" (Barb) Jones, Alan R. (Chris) Jones, and John Paul Jones. A younger brother, Raymond E. Jones, preceded Ed in death in July, 2019.

Military Services will be held in the spring of 2021 with burial at Baxter's Ridge Cemetery.

Dodds, 330-627-5505

Published in The Repository on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
