Edwin D. Kennedy
79, of Beach City, passed away Friday afternoon, May 10, 2019. Although his passing from us came unexpectedly, the promise to at last meet his Savior face to face was what he had prepared for throughout his entire life. He strove daily to "walk the walk," as a loving and devoted husband, dad and grandpa; in his service to the nation and as a faithful steward of the land and home he treasured. Born in Bolivar, December 29, 1939, a son to the late Robert and Nettie (Marburger) Kennedy, Sr., Ed graduated from the former Beach City High School. He served honorably in the USMC, earning the rank of Lance Corporal and retired after nearly 32 years of faithful service to the Timken Company Bearing Division. No matter what the workday held, his thoughts were never far from the family and the farm – and he was never too busy or too tired to miss a game, a match, a concert, a show or some special project where one of his sons or the grandchildren were involved. Yearly trips to visit his wife Sue's family and extended family in her native Panama would renew his energy and restore his sense of peace and balance. In his leisure time, Ed enjoyed attending auctions with his sons and grandson, Mikey, and his favorite project was the next one they could work on together.
Predeceased by his parents; his sister, Lucille Kennedy Boyd and brothers, Eugene and Jack Kennedy; Ed is survived by his best friend and beloved wife of 57 years, Susanna (Hernandez) Kennedy; their sons, Daniel M. (Lisa), Gregory J. and Michael L. (Natalie) Kennedy, all of the area; grandchildren, Garrett, Danielle, Jessica, Nathan, Timothy, Carmen, Katie and Mikey. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren and his sisters, Carol Nesselroad, Shirley Nickolson, Mary Jane Aul and Ruth Archer; brothers, Robert Jr., James and Roger Kennedy and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Navarre. Burial with military honors will follow in East Union Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive condolences Friday morning beginning at 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com
330-879-5433
Published in The Repository on May 14, 2019