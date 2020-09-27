Edwin E. Gladieux
passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020, peacefully at home at the age of 91. He was born to Glen and Marie Gladieux on August 22, 1929 in Akron, Ohio. Ed graduated from Central High School in 1947 where he played varsity basketball, baseball, and golf. In 1962 he married his high school sweetheart Nancy Elliott. They are the parents of Jonathan and Jennifer. After serving in the Air Force during the Korean War he attended Akron University. Ed retired from Arnold Graphic Industries in 1991 after 30 years and soon after opened his own business forms company, retiring in 2015. He enjoyed traveling and being with friends and family. For 54 years he played golf and a lot of cards at Shady Hollow Country Club where he served as president and on many boards. His early mornings were spent with buddies at the North Canton YMCA. From his Air Force days, Ed developed a love of flying and took to the skies in his own plane enjoying many golf trips. He was known as a kidder and one liner with a quick wit he made you smile. He was gregarious, fun with a sense of humor and always a smile.
Ed will be missed by all who knew him. Preceding him in death is his sweet daughter, Jennifer (2017). He leaves behind his wife, Nancy; son, Jonathan; brother, Kenneth; cousin, Patricia Keefe and her family; a niece; nephew and cousins also survive.
A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at the North Lawn Mausoleum with Rev. Msgr. Lewis Gaetano officiating. Masks should be worn along with social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to The Alzheimer's Association
, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011. You may sign the guest book at: arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold, 330-456-7291