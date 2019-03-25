Edwin L. Richards, Jr.



age 87 of Massillon, went home to be with the LORD on March 20, 2019, with his family at his side. He was born in Worcester, MA, on July 2, 1931; a son of the late Edwin and Adela Richards, Sr. He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict from 1950-1953. Edwin married Catherine Fenton on October 22, 1955. He retired from Postal Service in 1977. He was a member at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Edwin was also a member of the America Legion Post 221, was on the corporate board of the Massillon Boys and Girls Club, and was an active member of Bally's Health Club. He also loved to travel to Las Vegas and cruises in the Caribbean, and an avid sports fan including the Massillon Tigers, Boston Celtics, Red Sox and Patriots. Edwin was full of life, always had a joke, and never met a stranger. He lived well, laughed often, and loved much. Edwin was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Cynthia Ann.



He is survived by his wife, Catherine Richards; children: Edwin Richards III, Mary (Larry) Krider, and Charles (Janice Sprankle) Richards; grandchildren: Thomas (Tanya) Luther III, Sarah (Luke Smith) Richards, Joshua Richards; great-grandchildren: Tyler, Haleigh, Ryleigh, Kyliegh; step-grandchildren: Mike (Felicia) Krider, Steven (LuAnna) Krider, Rick (Krista) Krider; step-great-grandchildren: Kolton, Kylie, Logan, Peyton; brothers: James (Rita) Richards, Donald (Florence) Richards, William Richards; sister-in-law, Margaret Caldwell; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.



Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Massillon.



Calling hours will be held from 6-8 pm on Tuesday, March 26th., in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home and one hour prior to service in the church on Wednesday. Burial will be in Brookfield Cemetery.



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,



330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary