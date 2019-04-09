|
Edwin (Eddie) "Sneak" Richards III
age 62, of Massillon, soared pain free to Heaven to be with the LORD on April 4, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born in Massillon on October 21, 1956; the son of Edwin Jr. and Catherine (Fenton) Richards. Eddie graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1976 and attended Stark State College. He was an innovator and entrepreneur and the founder of Sneak Productions. He produced several rock and roll concerts in Massillon. He is a charter member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He mesmerized all who met him with his kind heartedness, charismatic personality and beautiful smile. His lifelong physical challenges were overcome by his love of life, positive attitude, intelligence and his everlasting free spirit. He spent quality time playing candy crush, cribbage, brain games, watching Nascar, sports, spending time with family and friends and jamming with Jimi Hendrix. Sneak will live in our hearts forever. Eddie was preceded in death by his father Edwin Richards, Jr.; and sister, Cynthia Ann.
He is survived by his mother, Catherine Richards; his siblings: Mary (Larry) Krider, and Charles (Janice Sprankle) Richards; nieces and nephews: Thomas (Tanya) Luther III, Sarah (Luke Smith) Richards, Joshua Richards; great-nieces and nephews Tyler, Haleigh, Ryleigh, Kyliegh; step-nephews: Mike (Felicia) Krider, Steven (LuAnna) Krider, Rick (Krista) Krider; step-great-nieces and nephews: Kolton, Kylie, Logan, Peyton; uncles: James (Rita) Richards, Donald (Florence) Richards, William Richards; aunt (God Mother) Margaret Caldwell; and extended family and friends. A special thanks to Aultman Hospital, DaVita Dialysis and Meadow Wind Nursing Home for all of his special care and love.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date in Brookfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Eddie's memory.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 9, 2019