Edwin Ronald Mauser Sr.
Edwin Ronald Mauser, Sr.

age 77 of Canton, Ohio, passed away on July 17, 2020 in his home, surrounded by loved ones. Ed was born on February 7, 1943 in Euclid, Ohio to Bill and Carol (Silac) Mauser. Ed owned and operated Industrial Parts and Service since 1988. He loved life, loved his family, and loved his work. He enjoyed golf, tennis, bowling, and bocce ball.

He is preceded by his parents, brother, Bill Mauser, sisters, Eileen Mauser, and Dorothy Wrona, and his first wife, Cora Mauser. He is survived by his loving partner of 11 years, Eliza Stenger, children, Edwin (Wendy) Mauser Jr., Melissa (Tom) Hendra, and Mark (Harmony) Mauser, grandchildren, Tesha (Shawn) Beltz, Nicholas (Jamie) Mauser, Eddie (Emily) Mauser, Jeremiah (Olivia) Hendra, Bethany Hendra, Mackenna Mauser, Jayden Mauser, and Evan Mauser, 6 great grandchildren, and sister, Alice Markelonis.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Entombment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol of six feet and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home

Paquelet, 330-833-8222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 20, 2020.
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
