Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Edwin's life story with friends and family

Share Edwin's life story with friends and family





Services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Entombment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to



Paquelet, 330-833-8222

Edwin Ronald Mauser, Sr.Services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Entombment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com . Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol of six feet and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay homePaquelet, 330-833-8222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store