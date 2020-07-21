1/
Edwin Ronald Mauser Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Ronald Mauser, Sr.

Services will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home. Entombment will take place at Sunset Hills Burial Park. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to www.paquelet.com. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol of six feet and masks are also strongly encouraged. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home

Paquelet, 330-833-8222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved